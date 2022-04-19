$3M Fight Over Moldy Soybeans Sent To Arbitration

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 19, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge paused litigation brought by a South Korean shipping company against a Louis Dreyfus unit seeking a $3 million attachment order in a dispute arising from a moldy soybean shipment while the matter is arbitrated in London. In an order issued Friday, U.S. Senior District Judge Marsha J. Pechman said that all litigation would be put on hold between HMM Co. Ltd. and Louis Dreyfus Co. Freight Asia Pte. Ltd. after both parties requested the pause as arbitration gets underway in England. "This action shall be stayed pending the conclusion of London arbitration proceedings between the parties or...

