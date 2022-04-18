Reinsurance Exec Faked Berkshire Investment, Feds Say

By Max Jaeger (April 18, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Brazilian reinsurance executive sent his company's stock on a disastrous roller-coaster ride by planting a fake news story that Berkshire Hathaway had financially backed the firm, U.S. prosecutors alleged Monday. According to a criminal case filed in Iowa and a related U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil suit in New York, Fernando Passos, 39, of São Paulo cooked up a bogus investor list and phony emails to support his claim that Berkshire owned more than 28 million shares in Brazilian reinsurance company IRB Brasil Resseguros SA. Passos, the company's vice president of finance and investor relations at the time, was allegedly...

