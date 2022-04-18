$503K Deal Ends Chicago Holiday Inn Workers' BIPA Suit

By Lauraann Wood (April 18, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Holiday Inn in Chicago is set to pay more than $503,000 to resolve employees' lawsuit claiming the company required them to follow biometric timekeeping practices that violated their privacy rights. The settlement resolves biometric privacy allegations that lead plaintiff Thomas Robertson launched years ago but had been stayed against InterContinental Hotels Group Operating Corp. and several other companies involved with operating the Chicago hotel since 2020. Cook County Circuit Judge Neil Cohen called the deal a fair and reasonable resolution of the class' claims when he granted it final approval Thursday. The settlement will compensate 402 Holiday...

