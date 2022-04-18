Cannabis Co. Acreage Taps Ex-Foley & Lardner Atty As GC

By Sam Reisman (April 18, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis giant Acreage Holdings Inc. announced on Monday that Corey Sheahan has rejoined the company as its top lawyer, following an 18-month stint as chief legal officer at rival Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. Sheahan said in a statement that he was "honored to return to the company that first introduced me to the complex, ever-changing cannabis industry as general counsel." Sheahan was an associate at Foley & Lardner LLP in the firm's transactions and securities business practice for nearly six years, a position he left in 2018 to join Acreage. He was the company's deputy general counsel when he moved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS