9th Circ. Finds Web Scraping Likely Not Covered By CFAA

By Ben Kochman (April 18, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday reaffirmed its finding that scraping data in bulk from public LinkedIn profiles likely does not breach the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, in a decision it said was reinforced by a closely watched 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Ruling in favor of job-search startup hiQ Labs Inc., the appellate panel found that the high court's June 2021 ruling in Van Buren v. U.S. narrowing the anti-hacking law's scope only bolstered hiQ's case that it did not breach the CFAA by continuing to scrape LinkedIn profile data to build a data analytics product despite receiving a...

