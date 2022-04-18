Altaba Can't Cut $800M Reserve For Canadian Privacy Claims

By Dorothy Atkins (April 18, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor ruled Monday that former Yahoo Inc. owner Altaba Inc. can't reduce its $800 million reserve for outstanding Canadian data breach claims to $50 million in light of a $7.5 million settlement Altaba reached with some Canadian claimants. In a 38-page opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said the company hasn't met its burden to prove that Altaba only needs to keep $50 million in its reserves as a security for proposed class action privacy litigation pending in courts in Saskatchewan, Canada. "Saskatchewan counsel correctly points out that if this court only approves security in the amount of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS