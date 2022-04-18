Seniors Home Nabs $2M Cash Collateral Over Ch. 11 Objection

By Katie Buehler (April 18, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Monday granted the nonprofit operator of the Edgemere retirement home in Dallas a request to use up to $2 million in cash collateral to continue operating while it undergoes Chapter 11 proceedings, despite an objection to the plan filed by the home's landlord. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michelle V. Larson granted Northwest Senior Housing Corp.'s request for up to $2 million in initial debtor-in-possession financing after a hearing Monday. Northwest's landlord, Intercity Investment Properties Inc., had filed an objection to the plan Sunday, claiming Northwest's submitted budget wrongly left out the roughly $340,000 in monthly rent payments it...

