Huge Calif. Warehouse Project Saved With Far-Reaching Deal

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 18, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The city of Fontana, California, and Duke Realty Corp. have agreed to a far-reaching settlement, including the passage of a strict new environmental ordinance and mitigation efforts, that resolves claims that a warehouse project the city approved violated state environmental laws. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Sierra Club separately sued the city of Fontana for its approval last year of Duke Realty's proposed 206,000-square-foot logistics and distribution facility in the city. At the time, the attorney general's office noted the project would share a border with a public high school in "one of the most polluted areas in the...

