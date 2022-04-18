Fashion Nova Accused Of Blocking Negative Reviews On Site

By Bill Wichert (April 18, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Fashion Nova is facing a proposed class action filed in New Jersey federal court on Monday alleging it misled consumers by blocking negative product reviews from its website, a few months after the retailer agreed to pay $4.2 million to settle similar allegations from the Federal Trade Commission. Plaintiff Kerry Hines cited claims in the FTC's complaint that the California-based company suppressed reviews with lower than four stars between late 2015 and November 2019, saying the purported misconduct gave consumers a false sense of products' average star ratings and kept them in the dark about concerns surrounding the products. "Defendant's representations...

