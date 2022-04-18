Insurer Can't Avoid COVID-19 Travel Insurance Suit For Now

By Ben Zigterman (April 18, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Fire Insurance Co. will have to face a proposed class action from customers who purchased group travel insurance for trips that had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, a New Jersey federal judge said Monday. The insurer had argued that the suit should be dismissed because it didn't belong in New Jersey, but U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton said there remain factual issues about where the policy was issued and who the policyholders are. "At this stage, without a complete record of the facts surrounding the identity and location of the policyholder for plaintiffs' travel insurance, it is...

