Red Bull Requests Separate Trial In Formula One Patent Fight

By Katie Buehler (April 19, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Red Bull's Formula One team has asked for a separate trial in a Texas patent lawsuit that accuses the team, Formula One management and the international federation overseeing motorsports of infringing a safety system designed to protect drivers' heads and necks during races. Red Bull Racing Ltd. and Red Bull Technology Ltd. filed a joint stipulation request Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas with Norwegian inventor Jens H.S. Nygaard, telling Judge Alan D. Albright that the parties had agreed to sever Nygaard's claims against Red Bull from his claims against Formula One and the Fédération...

