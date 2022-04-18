Condo Owner Too Late To Accuse Insurer Of Fraud

By Matthew Santoni (April 18, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Philadelphia condominium already had a chance to bring fraud claims in prior litigation against her condo association, its management company and its insurer, and was thus barred from claiming they got her to release parties fraudulently, a Pennsylvania appellate court ruled Monday. Dr. Ahlam Khalil had previously sued Travelers Indemnity Co. over a 2007 water damage incident, and was sued by the Pier 3 Condominium Association over her withheld condo fees. In both cases she had raised the possibility that a settlement she signed with Travelers had been altered without her consent. As a result, a Superior...

