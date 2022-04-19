Mich. Marijuana Bill Could Boost Tribal Economic Growth

By Paul Mooney (April 19, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT) -- In November 2018, Michigan voters approved the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, which legalized adult-use marijuana for individuals 21 and older. The MRTMA, however, does not address how Michigan's Native American tribes can participate in Michigan's marijuana industry. Many tribes in Michigan and around the country are eager to enter the marijuana industry to generate revenue for government services. On Feb. 15, the Michigan House Committee on Regulatory Reform considered H.B. 5706. H.B. 5706 creates a pathway for state-licensed and tribally licensed establishments to purchase from and sell to one another. This bill highlights a method for tribes and states...

