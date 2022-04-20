Crypto And NFTs Could Change The Future Of Real Estate

By Hugo Alvarez (April 20, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The real estate market has been scorching hot. Home prices have climbed to record highs. But the current cycle is also running right into the latest technological wave — cryptocurrency and nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. And that promises to potentially change the way real estate is transacted in the future. Cryptocurrency Becomes Mainstream In the past few years, we have witnessed a historic surge in cryptocurrency demand and popularity. We have also witnessed the continued march toward global acceptance of cryptocurrency. El Salvador, for instance, was the first nation in the world to make bitcoin legal tender in 2021. Other nations, like Vietnam, may follow...

