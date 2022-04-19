Vrbo Flouted LA's Home-Sharing Law, City Says In Suit

By Gina Kim (April 19, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Short-term housing platform HomeAway, now known as Vrbo, processed thousands of short-term rentals in Los Angeles without a valid home-sharing registration number in "flagrant violation" of a local ordinance, according to a suit filed by the city that was recently removed to California federal court. Los Angeles City Attorney Michael N. Feuer first filed the unfair competition suit against HomeAway on March 18 in Los Angeles Superior Court, saying the company processed bookings for short-term rentals in the city without requiring hosts to provide a city-issued, fee-based home-sharing registration number before listing their properties. HomeAway/Vrbo removed the case to federal court on...

