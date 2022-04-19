Lenders Of $51M Must Face Corporate Borrowers' Fraud Claim

By Rosie Manins (April 19, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state court judge has denied a request by lenders of $51 million in federally guaranteed mortgages that she reconsider her decision allowing a fraud claim to proceed in the corporate borrowers' case challenging loan rates and fees. Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Sara L. Doyle, sitting in the Georgia State-wide Business Court, said little in her Monday order denying the partial reconsideration request from Orix USA LP and two subsidiaries. Judge Doyle ruled on Feb. 24 that the fraud claim, over alleged misrepresentations about broker fees, could withstand the lenders' summary judgment bid, in addition to some aspects of...

