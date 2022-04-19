DOI, Enviros Ask 9th Circ. To Affirm Ore. Monument Expansion

By Khorri Atkinson (April 19, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration and environmental groups are urging the Ninth Circuit to uphold an Oregon federal court's order finding that former President Barack Obama was within his authority under the Antiquities Act to include timber-producing land in the 2017 expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. The U.S. Department of the Interior and environmentalist argued in separate briefs on Monday that the district court's September 2019 ruling properly rejected Murphy Co. and Murphy Timber Investments' contention that Obama's action violated the Oregon and California Railroad and Coos Bay Wagon Road Grant Lands Act, or the O&C Act, of 1937. The filings came...

