Ex-Law Student Calls Northwestern's Dismissal Bid 'Absurd'

By Morgan Conley (April 20, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A former Northwestern University law student has fought back against efforts to shut down his lawsuit accusing university employees and past students of discrimination and harassment, telling an Illinois federal court the school's arguments for dismissal are "patently absurd." Fahad Syed defended his 344-page second amended complaint against the university's arguments for dismissal in a response brief Monday. Syed told the court Northwestern is wrong that the length and structure of his complaint warrant dismissal, telling the Illinois federal court that his pleadings are lengthy due to the scope and duration of the discrimination he encountered while attending the school....

