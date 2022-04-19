JPMorgan Must Answer Adviser's 'Troubling' Retaliation Claim

By Max Jaeger (April 19, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A former JPMorgan financial adviser suing for breach of contract got the green light Tuesday to add what a New York judge called "troubling" new allegations that the bank retaliated against him for cooperating with a government probe into its dealings with billionaire Leon Cooperman. Barry Snyder says JPMorgan Securities destroyed his personal business by spending nearly 2½ years telling clients and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority he was under internal review for fraud, only to clear him and later reveal the probe was a standard review that should have been resolved in no time, according to a proposed second amended complaint. "There's no...

