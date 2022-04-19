Trade Group Tells 7th Circ. To Reverse Virus Coverage Loss

By Ben Zigterman (April 19, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- United Policyholders urged the Seventh Circuit to look to the Indiana Supreme Court for guidance in a COVID-19 coverage suit by a manufacturer of systems used by Chrysler, Ford and General Motors rather than the federal appellate court's previous decisions in these cases. A trade group for policyholders urged the Seventh Circuit to look to the Indiana Supreme Court for guidance in a COVID-19 coverage suit by a manufacturer of systems used by major auto companies rather than the federal appellate court's previous decisions in these cases. (iStock Photo) In an amicus brief filed Monday, the policyholder group argued that the Seventh...

