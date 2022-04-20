Ga. Justices Won't Hear Law Firm's Appeal In Escrow Case

By Kelcey Caulder (April 20, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear arguments from a Georgia law firm that says an appellate court panel wrongly kept alive a case in which it acted as an escrow agent for a failed $1.6 million property purchase. The court denied certiorari to a petition by Browne & Price PA asking for review of a 2021 Georgia Court of Appeals panel decision finding that the liquidated-damages provision of its purchase and sale agreement with seller Innovative Equity Corp. and buyer Chris Harrell was an enforceable penalty and that it was not indemnified from Innovative's claims by the agreement's...

