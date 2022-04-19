Chicago Workers Say City Can't Ax Wellness Program Fight

By Emily Brill (April 19, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Six Chicago city employees have asked an Illinois federal judge to preserve their challenge to a wellness program within the city's health insurance plan, saying the city based its dismissal argument on a dispute that can't be resolved at this phase of the case. In a brief filed Monday, the workers told U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall that the question of whether the program is voluntary — which is at the heart of the case — must be saved for the trial or summary judgment phase. "The question of voluntariness … is improperly presented on a motion to dismiss," the workers...

