By Grace Dixon (April 19, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade torched most of a U.S. Department of Commerce decision placing new duties on Korean pipes Monday, undercutting the agency's finding that the pricing of a key input was distorted and its subsequent adjustments. The trade court ordered Commerce to revisit a 2017-18 administrative review of anti-dumping duties on welded line pipe from Korea, zeroing in on the agency's determination that a confluence of government subsidies, cheap imports and strategic alliances artificially lowered the cost of hot-rolled coil and created a particular market situation, or PMS, for mandatory respondents Nexteel Co. Ltd. and SeAH Steel Corp....

