Law Firm Can't Shake Bankruptcy Fee Ruling At 3rd Circuit

By Bill Wichert (April 19, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Tuesday a New Jersey federal bankruptcy judge properly ordered Kevin Kerveng Tung PC to return fees and costs in a residential building owner's Chapter 7 case after discovering the law firm had received unauthorized payments from the debtor's principal. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel signed off on a district court ruling that upheld U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey L. Meisel's 2020 order directing the firm to disgorge the compensation it received with respect to the matter and turn the funds over to the Chapter 7 trustee handling the case of debtor 38-36 Greenville Ave LLC. "This case...

