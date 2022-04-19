Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Aegerion Rep Owes $1.6M To Fraud Victims, Feds Say

By Brian Dowling (April 19, 2022, 12:50 PM EDT) -- ---A formerAegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. salesman convicted of fraud should repay $1.6 million to three insurers he duped into paying for the company's cholesterol drug, prosecutors told a Boston federal judge on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Mark Moffett deceived the insurers — CaremarkPCS Health LLP, Silverscript Insurance Co., and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois — into paying for Aegerion's specialty cholesterol drug Juxtapid by providing them with fake patient information and false letters from doctors.

U.S. District Judge William G. Young sentenced Moffett in October to four and a half years in prison, but the judge deferred on ordering restitution due to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!