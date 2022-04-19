Ex-Aegerion Rep Owes $1.6M To Fraud Victims, Feds Say

By Brian Dowling (April 19, 2022, 12:50 PM EDT) -- ---A formerAegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. salesman convicted of fraud should repay $1.6 million to three insurers he duped into paying for the company's cholesterol drug, prosecutors told a Boston federal judge on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Mark Moffett deceived the insurers — CaremarkPCS Health LLP, Silverscript Insurance Co., and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois — into paying for Aegerion's specialty cholesterol drug Juxtapid by providing them with fake patient information and false letters from doctors. U.S. District Judge William G. Young sentenced Moffett in October to four and a half years in prison, but the judge deferred on ordering restitution due to...

