Judge Probes If T-Mobile's 'Simply Prepaid' Name Confuses

By Christopher Cole (April 19, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge delved Tuesday into whether T-Mobile trampled the trademark rights of a company called Simply Wireless by selling mobile phones and services under that name or whether the smaller company lost its claim to the moniker when it rebranded. Judge Anthony J. Trenga peppered both companies with questions both on the facts of their trademark dispute and whether Simply Wireless Inc. had effectively abandoned use of the name. Judge Trenga also queried what "continuous use" of a trademark means in practice. The legal fight centers on Simply Wireless' stalled attempt to register the name "Simply Prepaid" as an official...

