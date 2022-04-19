Boeing Signals Settlement Struggle In Last 3 Lion Air Cases

By Lauraann Wood (April 19, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Boeing told an Illinois federal judge on Monday that it has only three cases left to resolve over a 2018 Lion Air plane crash, but said settlement negotiations aren't succeeding and trials may be the best way to resolve them. The Boeing Co. told U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin in a status report that while it has settled 186 of 189 claims it faced over the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, three victims' families have not been able to strike a deal with the aerospace giant despite the parties' good-faith mediation efforts. Trials may be the best option for resolving those...

