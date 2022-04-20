Kaiser Units To Pay Family $25.6M Over Brain Damage Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 20, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles arbitrator ordered three Kaiser Permanente units to pay $25.6 million to the family of a 9-year-old child who suffered permanent brain damage and will live the rest of his life in a vegetative state due to the medical malpractice of hospital staff, according to the issued award. The vast majority of the money, some $21.5 million, will be used by the parents of Jayden Vargas, to pay for the "24/7" care the child is entitled to, according to the arbitration award issued Friday by Robert T. Hanger of Alternative Resolution Centers LLC, who oversaw the proceedings. The amount...

