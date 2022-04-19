Black Diamond Nixed Job Offer Over Past Addiction, Suit Says

By Craig Clough (April 19, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Black Diamond Capital Management LLC violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it revoked a job offer from a candidate at the last minute after he disclosed a previous struggle with opioid addiction, according to a suit filed Tuesday in New York federal court. The John Doe plaintiff alleges he passed every level of the extensive interview process for a position at the Stamford, Connecticut-based firm's office in Manhattan. After completing more than 10 interviews and receiving a verbal offer, the plaintiff voluntarily disclosed to Black Diamond ahead of a last-step background check that he previously suffered from...

