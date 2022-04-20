Terror Victim's Kin Can't Get Congress' Expanded Fund

By Rae Ann Varona (April 20, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit won't order the federal government to compensate the grandfather of a victim of a Hamas terror attack beyond the $250,000 he received, although he qualifies for $2.5 million, saying that Congress' expanded funding plan for terror victims is not retroactive. Writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge David S. Tatel said Murray Braun —whose 3-month-old granddaughter, a U.S. citizen, was killed by a Hamas terrorist in Israel in 2014 — is not eligible for funds that Congress opened up in 2019 by increasing the penalties collected from those who violate sanctions imposed on state sponsors of terrorism to...

