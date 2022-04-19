Insurer Says Winery Can't Dip Into $10M Excess Policy Yet

By Ben Zigterman (April 19, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. sued a Napa Valley winery in New York federal court Tuesday, arguing that its $10 million excess policy hasn't kicked in yet for damage it received during the 2020 Glass wildfire. The insurer also accused Spring Mountain Vineyard Inc. of not cooperating with the insurer's investigation and filing a coverage suit in California state court last month, despite its policy requiring disputes be heard in New York courts. "SMV's failure to satisfy all preconditions to coverage under the Mt. Hawley Policy is not excused or justified and it has effectively prevented Mt. Hawley from completing its investigation,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS