Internet Provider Names New Legal Leader In Texas

By Jessica Corso (April 20, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Texas-based internet provider Nextlink Internet named a new chief legal officer this week, appointing a lawyer with nearly a decade of experience working with the Federal Communications Commission to run its legal department. Claude Aiken will join Nextlink on a full-time basis beginning May 2 as both the company's CLO and chief strategy officer, according to a Nextlink statement issued Tuesday. Aiken is joining Nextlink from the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), where he has been president and chief executive officer since 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. WISPA says it helps entrepreneurs find ways to provide internet service to...

