NYC Gambling Ring Head Gets 4 Years For Racketeering Rap

By Stewart Bishop (April 19, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The leader of a New York City criminal enterprise on Tuesday was sentenced to over four years in prison for running a network of illegal betting parlors and laundering illicit proceeds. Abduraman Iseni, known as "Diamond," was sentenced to 51 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan. Iseni, who in October pled guilty to a slew of offenses — including racketeering conspiracy, operating an illegal gambling business, conspiracy to commit interstate extortion and interstate threats, money laundering, bank fraud conspiracy, and other crimes — also agreed to forfeit $349,000 and was fined $5,000. Prosecutors say Iseni, 56,...

