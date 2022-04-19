Artists, Athletes Face Visa Hurdles As Travel Restrictions Fade

By Mike LaSusa (April 19, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Foreign athletes and performers seeking U.S. visas are still grappling with processing delays and stricter eligibility interpretations that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as travel restrictions ebb and cultural and athletic events become more common. Artists, entertainers and athletes requesting O and P visas for noncitizens with extraordinary abilities are facing the same backlogs as other visa seekers at the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. But they're also dealing with a legacy of heightened scrutiny of their applications that began during the pandemic, according to attorneys who represent them. Michael Cataliotti of Cataliotti Law PC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS