Coinbase Sweepstakes Case Moves Ahead Despite Appeal

By Elise Hansen (April 19, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase can't pause a lawsuit accusing it of running a misleading dogecoin sweepstakes while it appeals an earlier order in the case, a California federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Sallie Kim declined to pause the case while Coinbase Inc. appeals an earlier ruling that allowed the case to play out in court rather than in arbitration. The appeals court is unlikely to side with Coinbase, and the claims against Coinbase's co-defendant will have to continue regardless, Judge Kim said. "Coinbase argues that there is a reasonable probability that the Ninth Circuit will disagree with the court, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS