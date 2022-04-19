Ex-Attys For Dermagraft Whistleblower Nab $6M Fee Award

By Matthew Santoni (April 19, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The former counsel for an Advance Biohealing Inc. whistleblower can claim $6.13 million in fees from his settlement, despite their former client claiming they hid one attorney's dire health and allowed a disbarred attorney to work on the case, a Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew adopted a magistrate judge's report and recommendation for the fee award to the firms of Saady & Saxe PA and the late Barry A. Cohen, over the objections of their former client, Brian Vinca, who had been among several whistleblowers claiming that Shire Pharmaceuticals and Advance Biohealing ran a kickback...

