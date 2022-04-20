Texas Patent Biz Drops Infringement Claims Against Toyota

By Katie Buehler (April 20, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- For the second time in less than two weeks, a Texas patent holding company has agreed to drop federal infringement claims against an automaker after discovering the company had licensed its patent-protected software all along, this time freeing Toyota from its Eastern District of Texas lawsuit. Toyota Motor North America Inc. and Tyler, Texas-based Liberty Patents LLC filed a joint motion to dismiss on Tuesday that was nearly identical to one Liberty filed with Subaru on April 13. Both motions notified the court that Liberty was dropping its claims against the carmakers after they had provided representations and warranties that showed they...

