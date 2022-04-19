White House Official Says Biden Still Bullish On Climate Policy

By Keith Goldberg (April 19, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Legal uncertainty and congressional gridlock won't dissuade the Biden administration from equally pursuing regulatory and legislative paths to meet its climate change and clean energy goals, a top White House climate official told Law360 on Tuesday. The clean energy portions of the stalled Build Back Better legislation have yet to be revived, but White House deputy national climate adviser Ali Zaidi said President Joe Biden won't abandon Capitol Hill to focus exclusively on rulemakings and other executive actions. The reverse is also true, Zaidi said. Concerns that courts may limit the administration's climate authority, including the U.S. Supreme Court in the...

