Smithfield's $42M Pork Antitrust Deal With Eateries Gets OK

By Gina Kim (April 19, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Monday preliminarily signed off on a $42 million settlement struck between a group of restaurants and Smithfield Foods in a multidistrict litigation over an alleged meat industry scheme to inflate pork prices. In a six-page order Monday, U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim granted preliminary approval of Smithfield's settlement with a class of commercial and institutional indirect pork buyers. According to the buyers' April 8 motion, the deal covers all entities that "indirectly bought pork from the defendants or co-conspirators or their respective subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S." for their own business use in commercial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS