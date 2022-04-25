FARA Prosecutors May Get Lessons In Flynn Ex-Partner Case

By Khorri Atkinson (April 25, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The prosecution of a former business partner of ex-Trump White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was found guilty of acting as an unregistered foreign agent in 2016, is entering a contentious legal phase after a Virginia federal judge for the second time threw out a jury verdict, teeing up another showdown at the Fourth Circuit. This decision follows the Fourth Circuit's order a year ago overturning U.S. District Court Judge Anthony Trenga's initial call for a new trial on the basis that his ruling did not sufficiently justify a new trial. The panel did, however, remand a number of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS