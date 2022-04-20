Justices Torn Over Civil Miranda Suits Against Cops

By Rachel Scharf (April 20, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court struggled during oral arguments Wednesday over whether its landmark Miranda ruling allows criminal suspects to file civil suits against police officers who don't warn them of their rights against self-incrimination. The justices are considering the case of Terence B. Tekoh, a former nursing assistant charged in 2014 with sexually assaulting a patient at Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center. In January 2021, the Ninth Circuit allowed Tekoh — who was acquitted — to pursue civil damages against sheriff's deputy Carlos Vega for allegedly taking his confession without reading out the Miranda rights. Vega then appealed to the high court....

