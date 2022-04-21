Guatemala Wants Default Win In Israeli Co. Arb. Fight

By Clark Mindock (April 21, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Guatemala has asked for a default judgment against IC Power Asia Development Ltd. in a case seeking to confirm a $1.8 million award, arguing the Israeli energy company hasn't responded to previous filings and is on the hook for the award. The Central American country moved for default judgment Wednesday after filing to enforce the award in New York federal court earlier this year. The award was granted to Guatemala after IC Power launched a failed attack that accused the Guatemalan government of structuring its acquisition of two companies in a way that would fabricate tax deductions. In its motion, Guatemala...

