'Tribal' Lender Violated RICO, Usury Laws, Borrower Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 20, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- An Indianapolis woman has sued an internet lender and three of its principals, accusing them of making high-interest loans in violation of state lending laws and then claiming they had the sovereign immunity of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. In plaintiff Karen Brown's proposed class action filed on Tuesday, she claimed that when she borrowed $750 from defendant Fast Day Loans in January, the company told her that if she made weekly payments on her loans for nine months, she would pay $2,423.36 in interest — equal to an annual interest rate of 700.20%. Under Hoosier State law, the maximum annual loan finance...

