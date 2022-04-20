Mass. Jury Hands $5.8M To Ousted Pot Co. CFO In Breach Suit

By Gina Kim (April 20, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal jury on Tuesday awarded $5.8 million to an entrepreneur who claimed he was wrongfully ousted from a lucrative marijuana business venture by former business partners who also drastically slashed his equity into the management arm of the venture that he spent years helping to build. After just a few hours of deliberations in the eight-day-long contract breach trial in the District of Massachusetts before U.S. District Judge William G. Young, the jury came back Tuesday with the verdict in favor of Peter Komassa against his former business partners Peter Gallagher and Patrick Gottschlicht over a soured deal to...

