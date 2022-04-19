Famed LA Eatery Tells Panel COVID-19 Caused 'Physical Loss'

By Craig Clough (April 19, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Iconic Hollywood restaurant Musso & Frank Grill urged a California appellate court on Tuesday to revive its lawsuit alleging an insurer wrongly denied coverage of financial losses due to COVID-19, telling a panel it should open its mind to different interpretations of the oft-debated phrase "direct physical loss of or damage to" property. Jeffrey I. Ehrlich of The Ehrlich Law Firm, who represents Musso & Frank, told a three-judge panel from the state's Second Appellate District during a remote hearing that a lower court judge was wrong to dismiss his client's suit after finding that the famous eatery failed to allege...

