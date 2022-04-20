Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Restaurant Settles Investor's Fraud Suit

By Joyce Hanson (April 20, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan restaurant has settled an investor's fraud suit in New York federal court seeking at least $1.5 million in damages on claims that the owners lied to get funds to launch another eatery and misrepresented how much money they got from other sources.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni on Tuesday dismissed with prejudice the suit against Italian restaurant Avena brought by investor BJ66 LLC and its principal, Bruce Baldinger. Her order said the parties had notified the court that they reached an agreement in principle resolving all issues.

The case was dismissed without costs to either party, including attorney...

