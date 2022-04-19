Disney Shouldn't Dodge Fla. Social Media Law, DeSantis Says

By Lauren Berg (April 19, 2022, 11:51 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday shot another arrow at The Walt Disney Co. for criticizing his "Don't Say Gay" bill, expanding a special legislative session in an apparent bid to revoke the entertainment giant's exemption in another controversial law prohibiting social media platforms from blocking political candidates. S.B. 7072, which DeSantis signed last May, forbids social media companies from deplatforming political candidates and revokes tax breaks for violators of the new law, but it appeared to carve out Disney and Universal Studios with their theme park presence in the state. Now, the governor wants to undo that exemption after Disney voiced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS