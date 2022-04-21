HBO Libel Suit May Not Be 'Winning Time' For Jerry West

By Max Jaeger (April 21, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Legendary former Lakers player and executive Jerry West has threatened HBO with a defamation suit over his depiction as a rage-fueled drunkard in the new series "Winning Time," but experts say a libel-in-fiction win is far from guaranteed for the nine-time NBA champion. The Adam McKay-produced series colorfully chronicles the on- and off-the-court lives of Los Angeles Lakers players and executives during the team's rise in the 1980s, when West served as general manager. But West says it also smears him by wrongly implying he made poor decisions, struggled to hide his drinking at work, and was prone to violent outbursts....

