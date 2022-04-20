Mattel Investors To Oppose Settlement In Tax Error Suit

By Theresa Schliep (April 20, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Shareholders accusing Mattel management and PwC in Delaware Chancery Court of shoddy tax accounting resulting in a $109 million financial misstatement informed a judge they will object to a proposed settlement in separate proceedings in California involving identical allegations. The shareholders in the Delaware Chancery Court derivative suit will object to the proposed settlement in the California federal court proceedings, according to a letter filed Tuesday. Both suits contend the toy company understated its losses by $109 million for a quarter in 2017 because of faulty accounting relating to a valuation allowance, a figure used to offset deferred tax assets but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS