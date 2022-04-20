Host Hotels Sells Sheraton New York Times Square For $373M

By Charlie Innis (April 20, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Host Hotels and Resorts Inc. has sold the Sheraton hotel located in Manhattan's Times Square for $373 million to joint buyers Island Capital, a real estate merchant bank, and lodgings operator MCR, the companies said Wednesday. The purchase price for Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel comes out to $210,000 per guest room, which Island Capital and MCR said is one of the lowest prices per room paid for hotel real estate in the borough over the last 13 years. The hotel opened in 1962 and was acquired by Sheraton in 1979, and it's the third-largest hotel in New York City...

